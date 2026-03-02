

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A large new study published in the journal Nature Communications has highlighted the need for deeper research into the possible health risks of living close to nuclear power plants.



For the study, researchers reviewed data from all nuclear facilities and counties across the U.S. between 2000 and 2018. They took into account various factors such as income levels, education, smoking habits, obesity, environmental conditions, and access to healthcare. Even after adjusting for these influences, the results showed that cancer death rates were higher in communities located nearer to nuclear power plants.



According to the analysis, counties situated closer to nuclear facilities recorded increased cancer mortality over the study period. The researchers estimate that around 115,000 cancer deaths nationwide, roughly 6,400 each year, may be linked to living near nuclear power plants. The connection appeared strongest in older populations, suggesting they could be more vulnerable to potential long-term environmental exposures.



'Our study suggests that living near a NPP may carry a measurable cancer risk -- one that lessens with distance,' said senior author Petros Koutrakis, Akira Yamaguchi Professor of Environmental Health and Human Habitation. 'We recommend that more studies be done that address the issue of NPPs and health impacts, particularly at a time when nuclear power is being promoted as a clean solution to climate change.'



The findings also support earlier research conducted by the same team in Massachusetts, which found higher cancer incidence among people living closer to nuclear sites. However, the researchers emphasized certain limitations in their work. The study did not directly measure radiation exposure and instead assumed a similar level of impact across all nuclear facilities.



