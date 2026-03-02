Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company building staking solutions for the next generation of blockchain networks, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advisory agreement with Alex Tapscott, who will serve as a strategic advisor to the Company.

Alex Tapscott brings deep experience across blockchain technology, capital markets, and corporate strategy. Mr. Tapscott's appointment further strengthens TenX's advisory bench as the Company continues to scale its validator operations, expand ecosystem partnerships, and advance its long-term growth strategy.

Alex Tapscott is a globally recognized thought leader in blockchain technology and digital assets and is a seasoned capital markets professional. He is the co-author of the best-selling book Blockchain Revolution and a co-founder of the Blockchain Research Institute. Alex is also the author of the Wall Street Journal best-seller, Web3: Charting the Internet's Next Economic and Cultural Frontier. As an advisor to TenX, he will provide strategic guidance on industry trends, institutional adoption, and long-term positioning within the global digital asset ecosystem.

Alex Tapscott will provide advisory services to the Company with respect to corporate strategy, the digital asset sector, corporate finance and other matters ancillary thereto. The advisory agreement has an initial term of twelve (12) months (the "Term") commencing on December 31, 2025 (the "Effective Date").

The Company has agreed to pay Mr. Tapscott total advisory fees of C$160,000 for services provided during the Term. Up to C$60,000 of Mr. Tapscott's compensation may be paid, at the Company's election, in cash or in common shares in the capital of the Company (the "TenX Shares"), subject to applicable regulatory approvals. Mr. Tapscott was also granted 850,000 stock options to purchase TenX Shares (the "Stock Options"). The Stock Options vest over a 21-month period, and each Stock Option is exercisable at a price of C$0.28 per TenX Share. The Stock Options shall expire upon the tenth (10th) anniversary of the Effective Date, subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

The price of any TenX Shares issued to Mr. Tapscott will be based on the 10-day volume-weighted average price of the TenX Shares on the day that is two (2) business days before the day the particular payment becomes due and payable. Any TenX Shares issued pursuant to the advisory agreement will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Mr. Tapscott is considered an arm's-length party to the Company.

"Alex brings highly complementary perspectives and deep expertise that align well with TenX's mission and growth strategy," said Mat Cybula of TenX. "His insights will be invaluable as we continue to build scalable, institutional-grade infrastructure across leading blockchain networks."

The Company looks forward to collaborating closely with Mr. Tapscott as it continues to execute on its strategic roadmap.

About TenX and Management

TenX is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates staking infrastructure, seeks to earn cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

To learn more about TenX, visit www.tenx.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

