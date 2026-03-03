KYOCERA Document Solutions Italia S.p.A. (Managing Director: Noriyuki Nakatani) is pleased to announce that print technology from our sustainable inkjet textile printer "FOREARTH" has been adopted for the Fall/Winter 2026/2027 collection of the Italian fashion brand Florania.

Outfits featuring the FOREARTH print.

This collection was presented in Milan on Thursday, February 26, as Florania's first runway show listed on the official Milan Fashion Week calendar, and it attracted significant attention from both inside and outside the fashion industry even before the unveiling. The event drew a large number of media and attendees, and the venue was charged with excitement. Presenting on such a globally watched stage provided an opportunity to further reinforce the brand's presence. Our company has maintained an ongoing collaboration with Florania, a brand renowned for embodying sustainability; this is our fourth collaboration with them.

The collaboration with Florania was realized when Flora Rabitti, Florania's founder and a proponent of sustainable creative practices, expressed alignment with FOREARTH's concept of contributing to the reduction of environmental impact in the textile and apparel industry.

Comment from Flora Rabitti

This collection was born from the idea that "unity is protection." It is grounded in the belief that connection is strength, and that identity gains power when shared rather than isolated. The core message of the collection-"If we are all one, you can't hurt me"-speaks to emotional resilience, fragility, and freedom. I conceive of the body as a space for transformation. Through silhouettes, materials, and textures, I fuse Florania's traditions with innovative textile technologies to design garments that convey both a sense of being protected and a sense of openness. Garments produced with FOREARTH are lightweight and easy to move in, finished in high-quality materials such as satin, stretch tulle, and pleated viscose. The artwork is reproduced in a wide range of tones, offering a high degree of freedom in both design and printing. By valuing resources and reducing environmental impact while preserving beauty and creating value, FOREARTH emphasizes production freedom and circular innovation, simplifying processes, cutting waste, and enabling flexible production systems. Its location-free capability reduces dependence on infrastructure, allowing for more flexible and efficient manufacturing.

Photo credit:

@lineapellefair

@unicitalia

@spaziolineapelle

@italents_

