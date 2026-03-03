MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MindMaze Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Publishes March 2026 Investor Presentation
Geneva, Switzerland - March 3, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics, or the Company), a commercial-stage company delivering evidence-based, precision digital treatments for neurological diseases, today provided a post-listing corporate update and published its March 2026 investor presentation.
Alexandre Capet, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics, stated, "Building on solid foundations, we are executing our roadmap to expand access to evidence-based neurotherapies and further deliver meaningful clinical benefits to patients across the continuum of care. Since completing our business combination and public listing, our priority has been disciplined execution, streamlining our portfolio and organization to concentrate on our priorities. In the United States, we are actively engaging with provider groups to broaden adoption of our platform. In Europe, we are advancing reimbursement-focused initiatives. In parallel, we are progressing pharmaceutical collaboration discussions. The operational momentum achieved to date positions us well to deliver continued meaningful progress throughout 2026."
Commercial Expansion in the United States
The Company has also initiated measures to strengthen its U.S.-based commercial organization, including recruitment efforts for field specialists and continued consolidation of medico-economic evidence supporting improved clinical outcomes and cost efficiency across neurological indications, notably through anticipated clinical readouts from ongoing studies conducted at Vibra Healthcare hospitals and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Advancing Market Access in Europe
The Company's solutions are already deployed across more than 100 hospitals and neurorehabilitation facilities in Europe, including leading academic centers.
Organizational Focus, Integration and Governance Update
In this context, Gregory Van Beek and Michael Stünkel have stepped down from the Board of Directors. The Board thanks Mr. Van Beek and Mr. Stünkel for their contributions and support throughout the business combination and subsequent transition period. Proposals for the election of successor directors will be submitted at the next annual general meeting of shareholders.
The Company's March 2026 investor presentation, which includes additional information regarding its business strategy, liquidity position and certain pro forma 2025 financial information, is available on its website.
About MindMaze Therapeutics
MindMaze Therapeutics is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker MMTX.
For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.
