MindMaze Therapeutics Appoints HealthTech Veteran Zach Henderson as CEO to Accelerate Global Commercial Scale
Former Rune Labs and Glooko executive to lead MindMaze's next phase of growth, focusing on U.S. market expansion and the delivery of scalable, AI-driven neurorestorative care.
Geneva, Switzerland - March 12, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics, or the Company), a global leader in brain technology and precision neurotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Zach Henderson as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Henderson joins at a pivotal inflection point as the Company invests in scaling its existing commercial presence, focused on accelerating adoption of its FDA-cleared platform in the United States to address the widening supply-demand gap in neurological care.
With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Henderson has a proven track record of scaling healthcare technology platforms and driving significant recurring revenue growth. His most recent role as Chief Commercial Officer at Rune Labs and his prior tenure as CEO of PKG Health underscore his expertise in commercializing AI-driven solutions for complex chronic conditions like Parkinson's.
"MindMaze has built the industry's most rigorous clinical foundation. Our mission now is to translate that scientific leadership into widespread market adoption," said Walid Hanna, Chairman of the Board. "Zach's operational depth and success across global markets make him the ideal leader to drive our commercial expansion and deliver value to our shareholders."
The global healthcare system faces a critical shortage of neurologists and specialized therapists (PT/OT), leaving millions of patients with stroke, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's with insufficient access to recovery. MindMaze is redefining this paradigm by shifting care from episodic, clinic-bound sessions to continuous, data-driven neurorestoration accessible at scale in both clinical and home settings.
"I am honored to lead MindMaze as we solve one of healthcare's most pressing capacity challenges," said Zach Henderson. "By digitizing the neuro-restorative journey, we are providing a scalable solution to a global shortage of specialized care providers. We are redefining the standard of care for tens of millions of patients worldwide."
Mr. Alexandre Capet has been appointed Chief Operating and Strategy Officer continuing his service as a standing member of the Company's Executive Committee.
