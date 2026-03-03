Hubert; ManpowerGroup: ManpowerGroup Scales Human-First AI Interviewing to Address Global Talent Shortage

Global partnership with Hubert advances fair, precise, and accessible hiring

MILWAUKEE, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, today announced a global partnership with Hubert , a pioneer in AI-powered interviewing, to scale its "Humans First, Digital Always" approach to hiring. The partnership reinforces ManpowerGroup's philosophy of using responsible, explainable AI to enhance the experiences for both talent and organizations while keeping recruiters at the forefront of every hiring decision.

"This partnership puts people at the center of hiring, candidates and employers alike," said Valerie Beaulieu-James, Chief Growth & Innovation Officer at ManpowerGroup. "When AI handles early screening, our recruiters focus on what no algorithm can replicate: understanding potential, building trust, and connecting people to meaningful work. That's 'The Human Edge' in action."

With 72% of employers globally reporting difficulty finding the skilled talent they need, organizations face mounting pressure to engage qualified candidates more effectively. As businesses balance delivering results today while preparing for tomorrow's transformation, what ManpowerGroup calls "The Now and Next," hiring practices must evolve. Individuals expect processes that recognize potential, not just credentials. Employers require precision, fairness, and timely access to qualified talent.

Through structured, AI-powered interviews enabled by Hubert, ManpowerGroup is strengthening its ability to deliver:

Faster screening - Qualified candidates are identified earlier in the process, helping organizations secure critical talent sooner, and individuals receive feedback quicker.

- Qualified candidates are identified earlier in the process, helping organizations secure critical talent sooner, and individuals receive feedback quicker. More accurate matching - Structured, criteria-based interviews consistently assess candidate capabilities against role requirements, improving satisfaction for both businesses and future recruits.

- Structured, criteria-based interviews consistently assess candidate capabilities against role requirements, improving satisfaction for both businesses and future recruits. Reduced bias in hiring decisions - Every person is evaluated against the same transparent standards, supporting a more equitable process.

- Every person is evaluated against the same transparent standards, supporting a more equitable process. Around-the-clock engagement - More than 60% of candidates complete interviews outside traditional office hours, giving talent the flexibility to engage on their schedule while helping organizations access qualified candidates before competitors do.

For organizations, this means earlier visibility into qualified, job-ready talent while maintaining the rigor that complex hiring demands. For talent, it means a more accessible and transparent experience designed around their schedules and potential. At the same time, final evaluation, contextual judgment, and hiring recommendations remain firmly in the hands of ManpowerGroup's experienced recruiting professionals.

"Every candidate deserves a fair, consistent assessment and smooth experience, regardless of when or where they apply," Hubert CEO Fredrik Östgren said. "Hubert is making hiring more accessible and equitable at scale - and with ManpowerGroup as a trusted partner, we're bringing that impact to even more people worldwide."

Following successful deployments across multiple markets, ManpowerGroup plans to expand the partnership throughout 2026 as part of its broader AI-powered ecosystem designed to strengthen workforce resilience and close the confidence gap. This includes potential-based assessments, personalized career development through MyPath, and labor market intelligence from the Work Intelligence Lab, all deployed with ethics by design and humans in the loop.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills.

Hubert is a pioneer in AI-powered interviewing, enabling organizations to hire faster, fairer, and smarter at scale. Its platform conducts structured, criteria-based screening interviews that reduce bias, improve matching accuracy, and engage candidates around the clock - delivering better outcomes for both candidates and recruiters.

