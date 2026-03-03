Fagron NV: Fagron completes acquisition of Vepakum

Regulated information - inside information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 3 March 2026 - 7:00AM

Fagron completes acquisition of Vepakum

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, announces the successful completion of its acquisition of Vepakum in Latin America. The transaction, announced in December 2025, was finalized following regulatory clearance from CADE in early February 2026.

Vepakum operates two facilities in São Paulo, Brazil, and specializes in high-quality pharmaceutical packaging solutions. The acquisition marks Fagron entry into a new vertical and is expected to generate operational synergies through integrated packaging, distribution and shared services.

With this milestone now achieved, only the acquisitions of Injeplast and Amber remain subject to closing.

Financial calendar

9 April 2026 Trading update first quarter 2026

11 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026

30 July 2026 Half year results 2026

8 October 2026 Trading update third quarter 2026

Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET.

Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +34 670385795

ignacio.artola@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 38 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'FAGR'. Fagron's operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV with head office in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.