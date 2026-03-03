Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M103 | ISIN: BE0003874915 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A5
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 20:27
22,650 Euro
+0,44 % +0,100
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
FAGRON NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAGRON NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,20022,25008:27
22,20022,25008:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 07:06 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fagron NV: Fagron completes acquisition of Vepakum

Regulated information - inside information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 3 March 2026 - 7:00AM

Fagron completes acquisition of Vepakum

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, announces the successful completion of its acquisition of Vepakum in Latin America. The transaction, announced in December 2025, was finalized following regulatory clearance from CADE in early February 2026.

Vepakum operates two facilities in São Paulo, Brazil, and specializes in high-quality pharmaceutical packaging solutions. The acquisition marks Fagron entry into a new vertical and is expected to generate operational synergies through integrated packaging, distribution and shared services.

With this milestone now achieved, only the acquisitions of Injeplast and Amber remain subject to closing.

Financial calendar
9 April 2026 Trading update first quarter 2026
11 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026
30 July 2026 Half year results 2026
8 October 2026 Trading update third quarter 2026

Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET.

Further information
Ignacio Artola
Global Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +34 670385795
ignacio.artola@fagron.com

About Fagron
Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 38 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'FAGR'. Fagron's operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV with head office in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.