Daikin has introduced two new propane heat pump lines for industrial and district heating applications, combining monobloc units from 20 kW to 85 kW with modular systems scalable up to 2 MW.Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin has launched two new propane (R-290) heat pump product lines for applications in industrial buildings and district heating. "The new R-290 range has been entirely designed and tested at the new Daikin Applied Europe Research and Development Centre in Italy, inaugurated in 2025," the company said in a statement. "The new platform integrates EWA/YK-CZ monobloc units ...

