

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daikin Industries Ltd. (DKILF.PK) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY195.373 billion, or JPY666.67 per share. This compares with JPY186.712 billion, or JPY637.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to JPY3.666 trillion from JPY3.593 trillion last year.



Daikin Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY195.373 Bln. vs. JPY186.712 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY666.67 vs. JPY637.28 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.666 Tn vs. JPY3.593 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised down its earnings outlook and raised sales guidance.



Daikin Industries now anticipates a net income of JPY 268 billion, up 1.2% from last year. Earnings per share are now projected to be at JPY 915.29. The company now expects sales of JPY 4.920 trillion, up 3.5% from the previous year.



Earlier, the company had projected annual net income of JPY 280 billion, with income per share of JPY 956.28, on sales of JPY 4.840 trillion.



For the full year, Daikin Industries still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 330 per share, unchanged from the prior year's JPY 330 per share.



