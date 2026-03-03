LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / The Company announces that on 02 March 2026 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 17 February 2026, as announced on 17 February 2026.

Date of purchase: 02 March 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 150,000 Lowest price paid per share: $ 130.1500 Highest price paid per share: $ 133.8500 Average price paid per share: $ 131.9428

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 150,800,048 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 5,481,782 held in treasury).



A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0170V_1-2026-3-2.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Kate Carpenter (+44 (0) 7825 655 702);Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Neil Maidment (+44 (0)7970 668 250); Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares-march-03-1143046