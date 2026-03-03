

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L), a quality and safety services provider, on Tuesday reported slightly lower profit for the full year, despite a modest growth in revenue.



Profit before tax increased 0.7% to £493.4 million from £490 million a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax grew 3.9% to £569 million from £547.8 million.



Operating profit rose to £542.3 million from £535.7 million, while adjusted operating profit rose 5% year-on-year to £619.6 million.



Profit after tax fell to £343.5 million from £345.4 million, while earnings per share improved to 216p from 212.7p.



Adjusted earnings increased to £403.1 million or 253.5p per share from £390.8 million or 240.6p per share a year ago.



Revenue grew 1.1% to £3.432 billion from £3.393 billion. On a like-for like basis, revenue increased 0.7% to £3.416 billion from £3.391 billion.



The Board recommended a full year dividend of 165p per share, a year-on-year increase of 5.4%.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company expects mid-single digit like-for-like revenue growth at constant currency.



