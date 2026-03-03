Anzeige
WKN: 633526 | ISIN: GB0031638363 | Ticker-Symbol: IT1
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 16:37
53,75 Euro
-1,10 % -0,60
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERTEK GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,0553,9008:58
53,0053,9008:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERTEK GROUP
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC53,75-1,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.