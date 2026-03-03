

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 36-year high of 112.09 against the yen, a 16-year high of 1.1969 against the NZ dollar and a 1-year high of 1.6427 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.65, 1.1942 and 1.6476, respectively.



Against the Canada and the U.S. dollar, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.9731 and 0.7123 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.9703 and 0.7093, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 113.00 against the yen, 1.20 against the kiwi, 1.63 against the euro, 0.96 against the loonie and 0.72 against the greenback.



