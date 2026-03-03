

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L, SMGZY, SMGKF), an industrial technology company, on Tuesday agreed to acquire DRC Heat Transfer for 164 million pounds, representing a multiple of 10x adjusted EBITDA for calendar year 2025.



The completion is anticipated in the second half of fiscal year 2026.



The acquisition is expected to broaden Flex-Tek's thermal solutions capabilities and increase its exposure to high-growth end markets.



The company generated 73 million pounds in revenue in calendar year 2025 and employs more than 250 people.



DRC will be integrated into Smiths' Flex-Tek industrial heat business, expanding its presence in power generation and data centre back-up power markets.



DRC is a designer and manufacturer of custom heat transfer and cooling solutions primarily serving power generators used in data centres.



On Monday, Smiths Group closed trading 1.53% lesser at GBp 2,704 on the London Stock Exchange.



