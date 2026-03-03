Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company"), today announces that it has entered into a development and platform agreement dated March 2, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake"), a publicly traded company developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence.

Under the Agreement, Intellistake originated Gravity and will serve as the software provider responsible for designing and developing the solution, with Prospect Markets co-funding development. The parties will hold certain rights in the Gravity IP or data generated from its operation as set out in the Agreement, and Prospect Markets will receive a two-year exclusivity license to integrate and use Gravity on its platform.

Prospect Markets is developing a regulated, sports-focused prediction market platform with licensed real-time data coverage across major North American leagues including the NHL, NFL, NBA, and MLB, as well as international football competitions including the English Premier League and the World Cup.¹ Intellistake will build Gravity (a modular liquidity + execution layer software program) to address the liquidity challenges prediction markets face through a phased development roadmap, beginning with Stage A (Proof of Concept, approximately four weeks). Development will progress through subsequent stages (Stage B - MVP, approximately four to six weeks after Stage A), and culminating in a Stage C - full production release (approximately 10 weeks after Stage B), at which point Prospect Markets will integrate Gravity directly into its platform.

The total consideration payable for the first three stages (A, B and C) is US$550,000. After the end of Stage C, the 24-month license will commence at a rate of US$25,000 per month for the subsequent 24 months for a total of US$600,000. Total development costs are expected to be US$300,000.

Gravity: Infrastructure Designed for High-Volume Event Markets

Gravity is being developed as a modular liquidity and execution engine designed to help prediction markets stay tradable, liquid, and capital-efficient, especially during high-volume event markets. It focuses on three common problems:

Liquidity often collapses when a market becomes very one-sided.

Passive liquidity can get hit hard when breaking news causes a fast rush of trades.

New niche markets often fail to attract enough depth at launch.

When a market moves to extreme odds (for example 90/10), the weaker side can become thin, spreads widen, and slippage gets worse, so users struggle to trade size without moving the price. Gravity is being designed to increase incentives on the weaker side to bring liquidity back where it is needed most. When breaking news creates a one-direction rush, Gravity is being designed to make that rush-flow move during directional imbalance and use it to support rebalancing, helping markets stay usable. For new market launches, Gravity is being designed to use a short auction to set an opening reference price and apply early incentives so markets can build depth faster from day one.



Gravity is being developed at a time of immense traction for the sector, as the structural challenges prediction markets face become increasingly apparent.

Prediction Markets Market Summary

Prediction market trading volumes have expanded rapidly in recent years, according to industry analysis published by FalconX²:

2025 Market Volume: ~$64 billion

~$64 billion January 2026 Monthly Volume: ~$27 billion

~$27 billion 2026 Annualized Run-Rate (based on January 2026 activity): ~$325+ billion

~$325+ billion Sequential Growth (2024-2025): ~4x increase

Sports are fueling the growth as prediction markets mature. Public reporting indicates that Kalshi, a leading U.S.-regulated prediction market exchange, derives approximately 90% of its trading volume from sports contracts.3 In January 2026, Kalshi reported surpassing $1 billion in daily trading volume during the Super Bowl, representing a 2,700% year-over-year increase.4

Despite this growth, thin liquidity has been identified as a key barrier to wider adoption.5 It is against this backdrop that Intellistake and Prospect Markets have entered into the Agreement.

The Agreement

Johnny Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prospect Markets, commented:

"As we prepare to scale our platform across major global sports, market quality becomes just as important as market coverage. Our platform is designed to support real-time, high-frequency sports prediction markets, and that requires infrastructure that can remain resilient during peak activity. Working with Intellistake on the development of Gravity allows us to address liquidity stress at the system level, helping ensure a consistent and reliable experience for users as volume and engagement grow.

"Conversely, one of the core fundamental challenges facing prediction markets today is the cold-start problem. This is particularly true for niche and emerging sports, a vertical we see significant growth potential in. By integrating financial principles such as auction-based mechanisms to accelerate price discovery, the Gravity engine is positioned to lead in the next generation of prediction market infrastructure."

Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake, commented:

"Prediction markets have a well-known pressure point - when order flow becomes heavily one-sided, liquidity deteriorates and slippage follows. These markets are still developing, and I believe the underlying infrastructure required to keep them stable, resilient, and executing properly under pressure has not yet been fully built. At Intellistake, we are developing systems designed to address these challenges, and Gravity is how we intend to demonstrate that capability.

"More broadly, I believe blockchain will transform daily life in much the same way the internet did - by creating open, transparent, and programmable systems that enable entirely new economic models. Prediction markets are a perfect example of this evolution, with the potential to disrupt and redefine massive global gaming and derivatives markets. We are excited to be building Gravity alongside the Prospect Markets team and helping lay the foundation for this next generation of market infrastructure."

The Agreement provides for total consideration payable to Intellistake of up to US$1,150,000 for the development and licensing of Gravity. It is anticipated that, subject to stock exchange approval, US$1,000,000 of the consideration shall be payable to Intellistake through the issuance of shares of Prospect Markets.

Further updates will be provided as development milestones are reached and integration progresses.

*U.S. dollar amounts have been converted to Canadian dollars at a rate of US$1.00:C$1.3685 on February 20, 2026.

About Prospect Markets

Prospect Markets is a sports-focused prediction market and fan engagement platform. The company's platform enables fans to participate in transparent, real-time prediction markets across all sports, providing enriched, data-driven experiences that deepen engagement before, during, and after games. By crowdsourcing sentiment through market participation, Prospect Markets generates actionable insight into fan expectations and transforms passive sports viewership into active participation.

To learn more about Prospect Markets: www.prospectmarkets.com.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

To learn more about Intellistake: www.intellistake.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, the expected value of the Agreement, the expected design, benefits and functionality of Gravity, the expected business of Prospect Markets, expectations for market trends related to prediction markets, and bridging the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology, and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

