

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aberdeen Group PLC (ABDN.L), a British investment company, on Tuesday reported a surge in pre-tax income for the full year. However, the Group posted a drop in revenue.



For fiscal 2025, the company recorded a pre-tax income of GBP 442 million, higher than GBP 251 million a year ago. This increased pre-tax income includes a gain of GBP 236 million from favorable market movements in the company's stake in Standard Life PLC, formerly Phoenix.



Adjusted profit before tax stood at GBP 383 million as against the prior year's GBP 354 million.



Net income was 388 million, or 21.2 pence per share, compared with GBP 237 million, or 13 pence per share, a year ago.



Excluding items, earnings were GBP 15.7 pence per share, up from 15 pence per share in the previous year. Adjusted operating profit moved up to GBP 264 million from GBP 265 million in 2024.



Net operating revenue was GBP 1.273 billion, less than GBP 1.305 billion a year ago. Revenue from contracts with customers also declined to GBP 1.341 billion from last year's GBP 1.370 billion.



For fiscal 2025, the Group intends to pay a total dividend of 14.6 pence per share, unchanged from last year's 14.6 pence per share.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Aberdeen Group anticipates an adjusted operating income of at least GBP 300 million.



