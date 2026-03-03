PCI Pal made good progress towards its strategic objectives in H126. As well as growing end-H126 annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 21% y-o-y (25% in constant currency, cc) and contracted ARR (CARR) by 18% (21% cc), the company strengthened its strategic partner ecosystem and saw strong sales pipeline growth, including opportunities in the enterprise market and North America. Net revenue retention (NRR) improved to 105% due to contract expansions. With the strong commercial momentum from H1 continuing into H2, the board is confident of delivering against its expectations for FY26 and we maintain our forecasts.

