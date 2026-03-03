

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment increased less than expected in February, reaching the lowest level for the month since 2008, the labor ministry said Tuesday.



The number of registered unemployed increased 3,584 from January. As a result, the total number of unemployed reached 2.44 million, the lowest level for February since 2008.



Compared to last year, unemployment decreased 150,803 or 5.81 percent in February.



By economic sectors, registered unemployment fell in the construction sector by 2,140 and by 1,122 in Industry. Unemployment in agriculture was down 575. Meanwhile, unemployment increased by 1,158 in the service sector.



Unemployment among young people aged below 25 rose by 8,516 in February compared to the previous month. Youth unemployment totaled 189,408, the lowest figure recorded for a February in the historical series.



