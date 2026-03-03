Norsk Hydro: Hydro to close extrusion plant in Lucé, France

Hydro has decided to further consolidate the Extrusions operations in Europe with a proposal to close the Lucé plant in France. This move is made to optimize the extrusion footprint in Europe and strengthen competitiveness.

The proposed closure affects approximately 80 employees, and a formal consultation process with employee representatives at the location will soon begin. If confirmed, the site will be closed during 2026.

"The European market remains challenging and we need to take further action. These decisions are difficult, but we will prioritize safety and ensure that people are treated fairly and respectfully. We will continue to have a strong presence in the French market, and we are determined to serve our customers with dedication and a high service level," says Erik Fossum, Senior Vice President of Hydro Extrusion Europe.

The intention to close the Lucé plant in France follows the intention to close five other extrusions plants in Europe as announced on November 26, 2025. The closure of the two plants in the United Kingdom is confirmed, and the plants are scheduled to close during Q2 2026. These changes are aimed at optimizing Hydro's European extrusion footprint, with the aim of strengthening long-term competitiveness.

The Lucé plant, which has been part of Hydro since 1986, has two extrusion presses. It is co-located with Hydro's aluminium recycling plant in Lucé, which is not affected by this decision.

Hydro remains fully committed to the European extrusion markets, and the proposed changes will not affect the commitments and service levels to customers. If the decision to close is confirmed, customers that are currently being served by the affected locations will receive their products from other Hydro locations.

The total restructuring cost is estimated to NOK 260 million, with NOK 80 million of impairment charges and NOK 175 million of provisions expected to be taken in Q1 2026. Costs of around NOK 5 million will impact the Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2026.

Investor contact:

Elitsa Blessi

+47 91775472

Elitsa.Blessi@hydro.com

Media contact:

Anders Vindegg

+47 93864271

Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com