Dienstag, 03.03.2026
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 14:15
7,848 Euro
-2,80 % -0,226
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 12:58 Uhr
175 Leser
Norsk Hydro: Potential impact on Qatalum aluminium production

On March 2, at around 1430 CET, QatarEnergy stopped production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products. On March 3, at around 1200 CET, QatarEnergy issued a statement that the company is stopping the production of some downstream products in the State of Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminium and other products.

QatarEnergy supplies gas to Hydro's joint venture Qatalum. The specific implications for aluminium production at Qatalum are currently unclear and Hydro is seeking to obtain more information.

Qatalum is a 50/50 joint venture owned by Hydro and Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company Q.P.S.C. (QAMCO). The plant has a nameplate capacity of primary aluminium of 648,000 metric tonnes and casthouse capacity of 687,000 metric tonnes. Qatalum is fully integrated with a smelter, casthouse, carbon plant and a dedicated gas fired power plant. In 2025, Qatalum generated an adjusted net income of NOK 1.3 billion on a 50 percent basis.

Investor contact:
Elitsa Blessi
+47 91775472
Elitsa.Blessi@hydro.com

Baard Erik Haugen
+47 92497191
Erik.Haugen@hydro.com

Mediakontakt:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com


