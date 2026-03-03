

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, QatarEnergy announced that it has stopped the production of some downstream products in the State of Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum and other products.



On March 2, it announced that it had stopped production of liquefied natural gas and associated products.



This sudden move is expected to impact Qatalum, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY.PK). However, the specific implications for aluminum production at Qatalum are currently unclear, and Hydro is seeking to obtain more information.



Norsk's stock closed at $9.51, up 2.70 percent on the OTC Markets.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News