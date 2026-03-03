

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to a 3-month low of 1.3285 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.3426.



Against the yen and the euro, the pound dropped to 209.46 and 0.8740 from early highs of 211.36 and 0.8740 from early highs of 211.36 and 0.8720, respectively.



The pound edged down to 1.0429 against the Swiss franc, from an early 5-day high of 1.0458.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.31 against the greenback, 215.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the euro and 1.03 against the franc.



