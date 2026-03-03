The transaction is the latest big announcement in a hot market for US power and utilities mergers and acquisitions, as companies jostle for position in anticipation of AI-driven demand spike.AES Corporation is being sold for $10.7 billion cash in a deal that will potentially see the world's largest commercial and industrial clean energy supplier enter private ownership. Blackrock-owned Global Infrastructure Partners leads the consortium that is acquiring AES's global business, which includes US electric utilities in Indiana and Ohio, plus a major global renewable generation portfolio. The transaction ...

