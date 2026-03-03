Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
WKN: A2AJ7X | ISIN: US98923T1043
Zedge, Inc.: Zedge To Report Second Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its Second Fiscal Quarter, 2026, ending on January 31, 2026.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 PM Eastern on March 12, 2026.

Management will then host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss its earnings results, outlook, and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call-in Info:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code:238586

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2205/53597

Replay:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 53597

About Zedge: Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji.'

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Contact: Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696, ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zedge-to-report-second-quarter-2026-results-1142737

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
