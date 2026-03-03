Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) today announced it will host a Helly Hansen Investor Day on Wednesday, September 2, 2026 in Oslo, Norway. The event will highlight Helly Hansen's long-term growth plan, strategic priorities and financial objectives, and feature presentations from Scott Baxter, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Joe Alkire, Chief Financial Officer and Global Head of Operations, Børre Hegbom, Helly Hansen Global Brand President, and other members of the leadership team.

Due to capacity constraints, in person attendance is by invitation only. The event will be broadcast live via the Internet, accessible at https://www.kontoorbrands.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a portfolio of three of the world's most iconic lifestyle, outdoor and workwear brands: Wrangler, Lee and Helly Hansen. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

