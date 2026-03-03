Türk Telekom and P.I. Works today announced a strategic collaboration on AI-driven 5G network slicing assurance, unveiled during GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026. Türk Telekom has successfully trialed P.I. Works' AI-powered 5G RAN Slice Assurance solution in Türk Telekom R&D Innovation Test Center, strengthening its ability to deliver differentiated and performance-assured 5G services.

The solution is designed to ensure network slicing performance by enabling real-time monitoring of slice-level KPIs, early detection of performance degradations, and AI-assisted root cause analysis. With these capabilities, Türk Telekom aims to proactively manage service levels, and ensure consistent service continuity across different 5G slice types.

Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Sahin stated:

"As we approach the 5G era, we continuously evolve our mobile network to deliver tailored, high-quality experiences to our customers. Through our initiative with P.I. Works, announced at GSMA Mobile World Congress, we are making our network more autonomous and operationally advanced. The AI-driven 5G RAN Slice Assurance solution, which enhances the efficiency of Network Slicing technology, has been successfully tested in our R&D Innovation Test Center. This strategic step will enable us to provide more consistent, measurable and reliable 5G services while supporting service differentiation for our customers.

Basar Akpinar, CEO of P.I. Works, commented:

"With 5G, mobile networks are transforming into service platforms tailored to the critical needs of different industries. To make this transformation sustainable, slice-level performance visibility and service assurance are essential. Through our 5G RAN Slice Assurance solution, we enhanced performance transparency and strengthened service continuity within Türk Telekom's network. We are proud to combine our global expertise in AI-driven RAN automation with Türk Telekom's strong 5G vision, enabling operationally viable service differentiation and business class customer experience in the 5G era."

This collaboration marks an important milestone in supporting Türk Telekom's 5G service evolution, strengthening network slicing assurance, and enabling differentiated connectivity experiences.

About P.I. Works

P.I. Works is a global leader in AI-driven mobile network automation, optimization, and assurance. For two decades, we have partnered with mobile operators worldwide to transform networks, reduce costs, improve energy efficiency, strengthen independence, and deliver superior customer experiences. Together with our customers, we shape the future of network excellence.

