

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - MMG Limited (OMS1.F, 1208.HK) said, for 2026, the company expects: total capital expenditure to be between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion, including $800-850 million for Las Bambas and $500-550 million for Khoemacau. For Las Bambas, the company projects production between 380,000 and 400,000 tonnes of copper in copper concentrate.



For 2025, net profit after tax to equity holders increased to $509.4 million from $161.9 million, prior year. Revenue was $6.2 billion, a 39% increase from 2024. The Board did not recommend the payment of a dividend for the 2025 period.



MMG shares are trading HK$10.00, down 9.34%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News