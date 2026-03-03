

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The death toll of U.S. troops in retaliation for its attacks on Iran has risen to six.



'As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action. U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region,' US Central Command announced on Monday.



CENTCOM did not disclose the identities of the victims pending notification to the next of kin.



It also did not reveal where the deaths took place, but CNN reported that the U.S. soldiers were killed in an Iranian attack on a makeshift operations center at the Shuaiba civilian port in Kuwait on Sunday morning.



Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made it clear that UK will not join offensive U.S. strikes in Iran.



He told the House of Commons that the United States requested permission to use British bases to destroy Iranian missiles at source, in their storage depots or at their launchers.



'To be clear: the use of British bases is strictly limited to agreed defensive purposes'.



The deadly conflict in the Middle East has entered a fourth day as coordinated US and Israeli strikes against Iran aimed at regime change killed more than 550, and caused damage across the region, prompting Iranian missile and drone counter-attacks hitting targets in multiple U-S-allied countries in the region. Explosions, airspace closures and military alerts have been reported from Tehran to the Gulf states and beyond.



The head of the UN atomic energy agency urged a return to diplomacy, given the 'increasing risk to nuclear safety' in the region.



Speaking in Vienna, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi noted that there was no indication that any of Iran's nuclear installations, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Tehran Research Reactor and other nuclear fuel cycle facilities had been damaged.



