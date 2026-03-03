

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.1585 against the euro and a 3-month high of 1.3270 against the pound, from early lows of 1.1707 and 1.3426, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to more than 1-month highs of 157.95 and 0.7876 from early lows of 157.15 and 0.7785, respectively.



The greenback climbed to more than a 3-week high of 0.7008 against the Australian dollar, from an early 4-day low of 0.7123.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to more than a 1-month high of 0.5863 and a 1-week high of 1.3722 from early lows of 0.5956 and 1.3661, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.14 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 160.00 against the yen, 0.80 against the franc, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.57 against the kiwi and 1.38 against the loonie.



