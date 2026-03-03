

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) released a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $468.86 million, or $27.63 per share. This compares with $487.92 million, or $28.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $4.274 billion from $3.952 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $468.86 Mln. vs. $487.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $27.63 vs. $28.29 last year. -Revenue: $4.274 Bln vs. $3.952 Bln last year.



