ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech's ZenaDrone Advances U.S. Defense and Congressional Engagement with Blue UAS-Aligned Drone Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of current international events, ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today provides an update on its plans to advance engagement within the U.S. defense ecosystem and with Congressional representatives in Washington, D.C.

Representatives from ZenaTech's U.S. drone subsidiary ZenaDrone will be in Washington, D.C. later this month to meet for a second time with key Members of Congress and other stakeholders to discuss the company's drone innovation and U.S. manufacturing plans. Emphasizing the growing importance of secure, domestically aligned unmanned aerial systems, it is anticipated that discussions will center on strengthening U.S.-based drone manufacturing, resilient supply chains, and advanced autonomous capabilities as part of Blue UAS-aligned drone development and broader national security priorities.

"Autonomous systems are becoming foundational to modern defense strategy," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "Our engagement with Congressional representatives in Washington reflects the growing national focus on secure, domestic drone capabilities. We are advancing Blue UAS-aligned technologies designed to meet evolving defense requirements and to support broader Congressional initiatives strengthening U.S. unmanned system leadership."

Congress has increasingly emphasized investment in domestic drone technologies to reduce reliance on foreign systems and to enhance national resilience. ZenaDrone's engagement with Washington stakeholders reflects alignment with this policy direction and is expected to include exploration of Congressional funding initiatives, and opportunities for participation in defense modernization and technology demonstration programs. These discussions are part of ZenaTech's strategy to align its drone platforms with national defense modernization priorities.

ZenaDrone is engineering both its heavy-lift ZenaDrone 1000 autonomous drone and IQ series drone platforms to align with Blue UAS requirements, done through Green UAS pathways and NDAA (National Defense Administration Act) compliance standards. These requirements include secure communications architecture, cybersecurity safeguards, transparent and resilient supply chain components, and data integrity and operational standards. With Green UAS application processes started and ongoing for both drone platforms, this is designed to position the company's technology within expected frameworks for Blue UAS that follows and future U.S. defense procurement list inclusion. ZenaTech's Taiwan manufacturing facility will ensure that NDAA-approved component drone parts such as cameras, sensors and motors, will come from a U.S.-friendly nation with a history of component manufacturing expertise. The company's Arizona-based manufacturing and assembly facility with produce American-made drone solutions for U.S. defense customers.

ZenaDrone continues advancing its quantum navigation-based guidance system, designed to enable drone operation in GPS-denied or contested environments - a capability increasingly critical to modern defense strategy. Integrated with AI-driven autonomy and modular mission payloads, ZenaDrone platforms are being developed to support applications such as critical infrastructure inspection, border and maritime security, ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance), specialized cargo delivery such as blood, and logistics including indoor inventory management.

The evolution of national defense increasingly depends on intelligent autonomous systems. In the coming decade, drones will function not only as reconnaissance tools but as integrated protective systems - extending operational reach, strengthening deterrence, and safeguarding nations against hostile forces. Secure, domestically aligned unmanned platforms will enhance situational awareness, protect personnel, and increase operational resilience in complex and evolving environments. ZenaTech's vision remains focused on helping to build that future by advancing autonomous technologies designed to support national security, enhance readiness, and protect allied nations.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical applications for business, government and defense. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive speed, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and global network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for surveying, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for power washing and inspections use in commercial and government sectors, and the IQ Quad is for land surveys.

Safe Harbor

