

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Discount retailer Target Corp. (TGT) reported Tuesday that net earnings for the fourth quarter decreased to $1.05 billion or $2.30 per share from $1.10 billion or $2.41 in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $2.44 per share, compared to $2.41 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales for the quarter declined 1.5 percent to $30.45 billion from $30.92 billion in the same quarter last year. Total comparable sales decreased 2.5 percent in the quarter.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, TGT is trading on the NYSE at $70.47, up $8.88 or 14.42 percent.



