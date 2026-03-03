The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
LEI:549300Z41EP32MI2DN29
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 2 March 2026 was 1382.77p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
03 March 2026
© 2026 PR Newswire