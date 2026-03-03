Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Strategic Consolidation of Manufacturing Footprint to Lake Mary, Florida, Facility

Initiative Expected to Generate Nearly $1 Million in Cost Savings Annually

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced the successful consolidation of its manufacturing operations to its principal facility in Lake Mary, Florida.

Following the acquisition of Beamer Laser Marking System, based in Flushing, Michigan, the Company consolidated operations with Laser Photonics, originally based in Orlando, Florida, into a state-of-the-art facility with full fabrication capabilities, a datacenter with built-in redundancy, and a comprehensive customer experience center for live demonstrations. The consolidation brings together these advanced capabilities within Laser Photonics' expansive 50,000-square-foot Lake Mary facility, which now serves as the centralized hub for all manufacturing operations alongside the Laser Photonics Customer Experience Center. This integration not only streamlines operations but also enhances the Company's ability to deliver exceptional service and support to its customers.

"Bringing our teams under one roof allows us to work smarter and operate more efficiently," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "By eliminating overlapping functions and reducing facility and maintenance costs, we have significantly improved coordination across departments. These changes not only set the stage for nearly $1 million in annual savings but also position us to accelerate momentum across our diverse product lines."

By centralizing resources and expertise in a single location, Laser Photonics is positioned to respond more quickly to market demands while delivering faster turnaround times and superior quality to its customers.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit https://laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-announces-strategic-consolidation-of-manufacturing-foo-1143086