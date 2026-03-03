American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Further Expands IP Portfolio Complementing Direct Lithium Extraction with Patent for High-Purity Lithium Production from Brines

New patent filing advances intellectual property for separation and purification of lithium from lithium-bearing brines

Technology has been field-tested alongside membrane-based concentration systems, feeding into ReElement's proprietary final stage purification and high-purity output

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") through its minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced the filing of a new patent application designed to complement Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) processes for the production of ultra-high-purity lithium products from lithium-bearing brines.

This newly filed patent expands ReElement's intellectual property portfolio and reflects its continued leadership in advancing innovative, modular, and environmentally responsible refining technologies. The filing represents ReElement's eighth next-generation patent application, with additional filings currently in development.

Integrating Innovation with Direct Lithium Extraction

ReElement has been actively collaborating with DLE operators focused on extracting and concentrating lithium from low-concentration aqueous brines. Through these collaborations, it became evident that ReElement's advanced proprietary chromatography-based separation and purification platform integrates seamlessly within DLE process flows.

While DLE technologies efficiently extract and concentrate lithium from brines, ReElement's refining platform is uniquely positioned to convert those concentrated streams into high-purity, battery-grade lithium products. The combination enhances overall process efficiency, reduces cost, optimizes recovery, and improves final product purity.

"Many in the market view emerging refining technologies as competitive alternatives," said Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies. "Our approach has always been complementary. DLE works exceptionally well at extraction and concentration from brines, and our chromatography platform works exceptionally well at separation and purification. When integrated, the result is a more efficient, scalable, and economically competitive pathway to battery-grade lithium."

A Complementary Model for a More Competitive Supply Chain

ReElement's multi-mineral, multi-feedstock refining platform was designed to be adaptable across diverse upstream inputs. For lithium, these including brine, hard rock, recycled black mass, and other lithium-bearing feedstocks. This flexibility allows the Company to support innovation across the full value chain rather than compete against it.

Continued Commitment to R&D and Mineral Independence

The filing of this patent underscores ReElement's commitment to reinvesting in research and development to address one of the most critical chokepoints in the global supply chain: separation, purification, and refining.

Global refining capacity remains highly concentrated, with legacy solvent-based systems dominating in regions outside the United States. ReElement's chromatography-based refining model provides a cleaner, lower-chemical, lower-footprint alternative capable of being deployed domestically and across allied nations.

"We believe supply chain challenges must be solved through innovation - not imitation," Jensen added. "Our platform brings meaningful advancement to the separation and purification segment of the supply chain, where geopolitical concentration has historically created vulnerability. By complementing upstream technologies like DLE, we are building a stronger, more resilient, and economically competitive domestic rare earth and critical mineral ecosystem."

Expanding a Strategic Intellectual Property Portfolio

This filing marks ReElement's eighth next-generation patent application and continues the Company's systematic expansion of proprietary technologies across rare earth and critical mineral refining. Additional patent applications are currently in development as part of a broader strategy to secure U.S. and allied-nation mineral independence and long-term sustainability.

A New Model for Domestic and Allied-Nation Refining Capacity

ReElement's refining platform can be sited quickly, occupies a fraction of the footprint of traditional refineries, and achieves ultra-high-purity outputs with dramatically reduced environmental impact. This enables:

rapid deployment for domestic or allied-nation supply chains

co-location with mining or concentration assets

reduced capital and operating costs

cleaner, solvent-free processing compatible with U.S. environmental standards

scalable production of battery-grade lithium and other high-purity rare earth and critical materials

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

