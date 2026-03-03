Bloomberg and New York Times Veteran Jessica Webber Joins Human Ventures to Lead Corporate Partnerships and Events

Growing Event Portfolio includes Flagship Human Attention Summit in April

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Human Ventures Holdings today announced the appointment of Jessica Webber as Managing Director, Events and Community, a newly created role reflecting the company's growing partnership and events business.

Since its inception, Human has focused on connecting people and cultivating an expansive cross-sector network, hosting hundreds of events and establishing Human Ventures as one of the most connected and sought-after capital partners for early stage founders. As business models continue to shift in the age of AI, and trust and human connection become more scarce, Human Ventures is expanding its events platform as part of its investment thesis around experiences and connection.

Webber will oversee Human Ventures' corporate partnerships and events business including its flagship Human Attention Summit, taking place in April in New York. The Human Attention Summit is an invite-only gathering of C-level leaders and founders across AI, media, advertising, technology, finance, and hospitality. Themed "The Business of Attention in the Age of AI," the 2026 program focuses on how attention is being captured, measured, monetized, and disrupted in this new era. The Summit is the signature event of Human Ventures' year-round calendar of in-person programming, attracting top CEOs, CMOs, storytellers and innovators from different business sectors to share insights and guidance on how business strategy is evolving in the new attention economy.

Joe Marchese, Founding Partner and CEO of Human Ventures said: "Jess has built her career producing the kinds of gatherings that create lasting impact-from co-founding Bloomberg's Screentime to leading The New York Times' signature events. Her expertise developing platforms that unite senior leaders around the ideas reshaping business, brands and culture makes her the perfect fit to lead our partnership and events business forward."

Webber added: "I'm delighted to join Human Ventures to lead its growing events, partnerships and community business at a pivotal moment for the attention economy. While Silicon Valley is undoubtedly the epicenter of AI, New York's cultural influence will make it the center of AI's next phase as it reshapes media, advertising and finance and the upcoming Human Attention Summit will will bring together the right leaders to drive that conversation. I look forward to partnering with Joe and the team to expand our experiences into a global platform at a time when intentional gathering has never felt more essential."

Webber joins Human Ventures from Bloomberg, where she served as Global Head of Bloomberg Live overseeing marquee events including Bloomberg Screentime, Bloomberg New Economy Forum and Bloomberg Green Festival. Before that she was Managing Director of NYT Events at The New York Times, where she established and implemented its business plan, brand identity and go-to-market strategy for events, experiences and live content and also co-founded The New York Times Food Festival with Sam Sifton and scaled Dealbook Summit with Andrew Ross Sorkin. Previous to that, she held leadership roles at TEDxNewYork, served as New Lab's VP of Partnerships and also spent time at Sydney Opera House.

Human Ventures is a New York-based holding company building long-term value in the new Attention Economy. Organized around the core themes of human connection, experience, and trust in the age of AI, Human operates through three divisions: Human VC, which invests in, acquires, and rebuilds undervalued assets; Human AI, a studio building AI-native companies; and Human Network Partners, a partnerships and events platform. Founded by Heather Hartnett and Joe Marchese, Human has invested in and co-built more than 65 companies, with key investments including Reserve (acquired), Komos Tequila, Adelaide, Current, Kinema, Breakaway, and Evvy.

