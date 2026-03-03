CXApp Inc.: CXAI Demonstrates Measurable Capacity Optimization Through Workplace Analytics at Major Enterprise Technology Client

CXAI-VU delivering insights resulting in cost reduction and enhanced productivity

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), a provider of agentic AI-powered workplace intelligence and spatial analytics solutions, today highlighted measurable operational outcomes from its CXAI VU Analytics platform at a major enterprise technology client. The company is also advancing predictive AI capabilities designed to further extend these insights through proactive capacity optimization.

The results illustrate how real-time workplace data and behavioral analytics can surface hidden inefficiencies, enable proactive space optimization, and support capital-efficient real estate decisions. Separately, CXAI's development of predictive modeling capabilities is designed to build on this analytical foundation, offering the potential for even deeper operational intelligence.

Enterprise Analytics Reveal Systemic Capacity Gaps

Over a sustained observation period, CXAI VU Analytics captured and analyzed workplace engagement data across a large multi-site enterprise workforce, generating actionable insights into booking behavior, space utilization, and capacity planning.

Key findings include:

Engagement Scale

100,000+ desk bookings across a large multi-site workforce

35,000+ application sessions and more than 1,000 hours of user interaction

1,800+ kiosk sessions supporting on-site engagement

Inefficiency Signals

Approximately 19% of bookings were auto-released due to no-shows

Approximately 15% were canceled prior to use

Certain departments exhibited no-show rates exceeding 75%, particularly toward the end of the workweek

Effective desk utilization averaged approximately 66%, indicating roughly one-third of reserved capacity was not ultimately consumed

These patterns reflect quantifiable capacity leakage, reserved but unused resources that drive unnecessary real estate and operational costs.

From Retrospective Reporting to Actionable Intelligence

Unlike static reporting dashboards, CXAI VU Analytics applies behavioral modeling and anomaly detection to identify at-risk bookings and analyze demand patterns to help prevent inefficiencies before they materialize.

Platform capabilities include:

Natural language conversational analytics for rapid executive inquiry

Behavioral signals that identify patterns of no-shows or underutilized zones

Demand analysis models to support data-driven space planning

Transparent analytics architecture providing visibility into model logic and data lineage

In parallel, CXAI is developing predictive AI capabilities, including forecasting models and predictive no-show signals that are designed to augment these analytical insights with forward-looking intelligence.

Together, these capabilities enable leadership, facilities teams, and IT stakeholders to transition from reactive observation to proactive intervention.

Economic Implications for Enterprise Operators

Based on observed patterns, enterprises leveraging data-driven capacity optimization may be positioned to:

Reduce cost leakage tied to underutilized real estate

Improve effective space utilization rates

Reclaim operational hours lost to inefficient booking practices

Make forward-looking decisions regarding capacity allocation, consolidation, or expansion

These results underscore the growing importance of AI-driven operational intelligence as enterprises seek to rationalize hybrid workplace investments and maximize return on infrastructure. CXAI's ongoing development of predictive capabilities is intended to amplify these benefits over time.

"These results demonstrate that workplace inefficiency is not a marginal friction issue - it is measurable economic leakage," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXApp Inc. "With CXAI VU Analytics, we transform booking data into actionable intelligence. As we continue to advance our predictive AI capabilities, we see a clear path toward decision systems that proactively optimize space, reduce waste, and operate with foresight."

Advancing the Autonomous Workplace Thesis

The analytical capabilities demonstrated within CXAI VU Analytics, combined with the company's ongoing investment in predictive AI, represent a broader evolution of the CXAI platform toward agentic orchestration where data signals inform automated workflows, policy adjustments, and real-time resource allocation.

As enterprises continue to recalibrate hybrid operating models, AI-driven workplace intelligence is emerging as a foundational layer for capital discipline, operational efficiency, and workforce experience optimization.

