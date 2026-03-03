Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Braille Energy Systems Inc. (TSXV: BES) ("Braille Energy"), a leader in advanced energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce that Adam Weir, widely known from HGTV, has been appointed as the official Brand Ambassador for the Electrafy Home Back-up Power System.

Adam Weir brings with him over a decade of hands-on experience in construction, renovation, and project management through his well-recognized work with HGTV star Bryan Baeumler. Weir served as key cast member and project manager on some of HGTV Canada's biggest hits including House of Bryan (Seasons 1-3), Bryan Inc. (Season 1 & 2) and Renovation Island also known as Island of Bryan (Seasons 1 & 2). He worked alongside the Baeumler family for nearly 14 years, becoming an integral part of their construction team on- and off-camera.

"We're excited to welcome Adam to the Braille Energy team," said Lindsay Weatherdon, President/CEO at Braille Energy Systems Inc. "His reputation, credibility, and long history working in complex home renovation and construction projects make him an ideal partner to communicate the reliability and performance of our Electrafy system."

"Adam's extensive background in real-world home improvement scenarios-and his on-screen role helping bring ambitious residential and commercial projects to life-align directly with the needs of homeowners seeking reliable backup energy solutions," adds Mr. Weatherdon.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Braille Energy," said Adam Weir. "I know firsthand how important dependable power is. The Electrafy system offers homeowners exactly that-confidence, reliability, and peace of mind during outages."

The partnership will include educational content, homeowner demonstrations, as well as digital campaigns highlighting the ease of installation and benefits of Electrafy Home Back-up Power System.

About Electrafy

The Electrafy Home Back-up Power System is a modular, scalable lithium-based energy solution engineered for seamless home backup during power outages. Built on Braille's proven battery technology, Electrafy provides long service life, high output, and maintenance-free reliability in a compact footprint.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. ("BESI", or the "Company") is a public holding Company which is focused on commercializing battery technologies and energy storage systems around the world. Through its Electrafy energy management platform and Braille Battery high-performance products, the Company delivers scalable, reliable, and sustainable solutions for residential, fleet, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets. Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. For additional information about BESI's products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergy.com or www.braillebattery.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, completion of the Transaction, completion of a private placement, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business and operations and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this News Release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286096

Source: Braille Energy Systems Inc.