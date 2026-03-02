Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Braille Energy Systems Inc. (TSXV: BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), further to a news release previously issued February 20, 2026, is announcing that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") for gross proceeds of up to $350,000, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company proposes to issue up to 7,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $350,000.

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company, and one (1) full common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional common share at an exercise price of $0.055 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used for general working capital purposes.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Financing. Such participation will constitute a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects that any insider participation will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) thereof, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to insiders nor the consideration paid by insiders is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Finders' fees may be paid in connection with the Financing in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

Completion of the Financing remains subject to acceptance by the TSXV. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further to the news release issued on November 10, 2025, announcing the close of the Company's non-brokered private placement that raised gross proceeds of $300,000, BESI is clarifying that the exercise price of the 204,000 broker warrants granted as finders fees is $0.08, not $0.10, as previously disclosed and the expiry date for the broker warrants is November 10, 2027.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. ("BESI", or the "Company") is a public holding Company which is focused on commercializing battery technologies and energy storage systems around the world. Through its Electrafy energy management platform and Braille Battery high-performance products, the Company delivers scalable, reliable, and sustainable solutions for residential, fleet, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets. Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. For additional information about BESI's products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergy.com or www.braillebattery.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, completion of the Transaction, completion of a private placement, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business and operations and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this News Release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

