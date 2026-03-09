Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Braille Energy Systems Inc. (TSXV: BES) ("Braille Energy"), a North American leader in energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce that the Electrafy Home Backup Power System is now available for purchase on Costco.ca. This milestone marks a major expansion of the Electrafy product line into one of Canada's most trusted national retail platforms.

The availability of Electrafy on Costco.ca dramatically expands access for homeowners who want a clean, maintenance-free alternative to gas generators, at a time when power outages driven by severe weather and grid challenges are becoming more frequent across Canada.

"We're excited to bring Electrafy to Costco.ca, a platform known for quality, trust, and exceptional member value," said Lindsay Weatherdon, President & CEO of Braille Energy Systems Inc. "This partnership strengthens our national reach and gives Canadian homeowners an easy and convenient way to access dependable backup power built on our proven lithium technology."

The Electrafy Home Backup Power System is designed to provide seamless, instant power during outages. With a modular and scalable architecture, Electrafy offers long service life, high output capability, and a compact, maintenance-free design ideal for modern residential energy needs.

"Canadians are increasingly prioritizing home resilience," added Weatherdon. "Electrafy delivers peace of mind with safe, quiet, long-lasting backup power-and partnering with Costco.ca allows us to reach homeowners exactly where they are already shopping."

About Electrafy

The Electrafy Home Backup Power System is a modular, scalable lithium-based solution engineered for reliable, maintenance-free home backup during power outages. Built on Braille Energy's advanced battery technology, Electrafy delivers long cycle life, high performance, and flexible installation options.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. ("BESI", or the "Company") is a public holding Company which is focused on commercializing battery technologies and energy storage systems around the world. Through its Electrafy energy management platform and Braille Battery high-performance products, the Company delivers scalable, reliable, and sustainable solutions for residential, fleet, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets. Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. For additional information about BESI's products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergy.com or www.braillebattery.com.

