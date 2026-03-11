Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Braille Energy Systems Inc. (TSXV: BES) (the "Company") announced today that it has closed a non-brokered private placement, previously announced March 2, 2026, of 7,500,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $375,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price per Common Share of $0.055 for a period of 5 years from the closing of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders in connection with the offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX-V.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including the final approval of the TSX-V. The Units were sold in Ontario and British Columbia on a private placement basis to accredited investors and directors of the Company to the "accredited investor" exemption or other available and agreed upon exemptions from prospectus requirements. The Units, including all underlying securities thereof, have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for up to 3,000,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $150,000. The Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of securities being issued to insiders nor the consideration being paid by insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. ("BESI", or the "Company") is a public holding Company which is focused on commercializing battery technologies and energy storage systems around the world. Through its Electrafy energy management platform and Braille Battery high-performance products, the Company delivers scalable, reliable, and sustainable solutions for residential, fleet, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets. Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. For additional information about BESI's products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergy.com or www.braillebattery.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

