

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading firmly above the flatline as significant investor interest in U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products on Monday eclipsed concerns attributed to the Middle East conflict. The surge in cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin' rise to $70k comes despite the massive jump in crude oil prices, the spike in bond yields, the moderation in Fed rate cut expectations as well as the strength of the Dollar.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $458 million on Monday in sharp contrast with net outflows of $28 million on Friday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with inflows of $263 million. Ethereum and Solana-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. also recorded a surge in flows on Monday.



Fears of supply disruptions to crude oil apparently did not dampen crypto market sentiment on Tuesday. Brent Oil Futures for May settlement are currently trading at $83.31, having rallied close to 18 percent over the past week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures for April settlement has also rallied 16 percent over the past week to trade at $75.95.



Alongside the surge in crude oil prices, the U.S. dollar has also strengthened, pushing the six-currency Dollar Index around 0.8 percent overnight to 99.18. It was 98.38 a day ago and 97.84 a week ago. Ten-year bond yields have also hardened across regions. Amidst mounting inflation worries, gold has dipped 2.7 percent overnight to $5,169.04 per troy ounce. Silver has also lost more than 7 percent on an overnight basis.



Nevertheless, crypto markets rallied in the past 24 hours, lifting overall crypto market capitalization 1.3 percent overnight to $2.29 trillion. Bitcoin traded between $70,044.00 and $65,303.14 during the past 24 hours. Along with the surge in prices, the 24-hour trading volume also jumped almost 32 percent overnight to $132 billion.



Reflecting the rebound, the CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market shows a level of 20 denoting 'Fear'. It was 15 (extreme fear) a day ago and 11 (extreme fear) a week earlier.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 2.9 percent higher at $67,185.31. The current price is around 47 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained almost 7 percent in the past week but is saddled with year-to-date losses of more than 23 percent.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum (ETH) has also gained 1.9 percent overnight as it rose to $1,959.44. The leading alternate coin is trading 60 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,085.43 and $1,922.44.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $39 million on Monday versus net outflows of $43 million on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with inflows of $27 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has improved to the 72nd rank in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 0.80 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $624.70. BNB is now trading 54 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP) added 0.8 percent overnight to trade at $1.34, around 65 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.9 percent overnight to $83.65. SOL's current price is around 72 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



Solana Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $17 million on Monday as compared with net inflows of $1 million on Friday. Bulk of the inflows amounting to $16 million was towards Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL).



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall edged down 0.22 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2807. The trading price is 36 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) declined 1.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0899. DOGE is trading 88 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) recorded an overnight loss of 2.3 percent. ADA is currently trading at $0.2637, around 91 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



