Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40S26 | ISIN: SE0023114012 | Ticker-Symbol: K5M
Frankfurt
03.03.26 | 15:25
0,790 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QBEN INFRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QBEN INFRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 16:15 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra: Power business to acquire specialist contractor

03 Mars 2026 - Qben Infra's indirect subsidiary Qben Power has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire 100 percent of the shares in fast-growing South Norway-based contractor B45 Anlegg AS.

B45 Anlegg is specialist contractor that focuses on concrete works for critical infrastructure such as power plants, dams, transmission lines, substations and other infrastructure that require a solid concrete foundation.

B45 Anlegg delivers services all over Norway, but its geographical stronghold is in the Southern part of Norway. The company's headquarter is based in Kragerø in Telemark county, Norway.

"This is a geographically complementary acquisition. Today, we have operations all over the Eastern part of Norway. With B45 Anlegg on board we will also cover the entire coastline from Oslo to Kristiansand on the South coast of Norway. This is an attractive market with significant activity and growth opportunities within infrastructure, energy, and electrification." says Anders Olav Granshagen, CEO of Qben Power.

In 2025, B45 Anlegg AS delivered revenue of approximately NOK 90 million, up from NOK 42 million in 2024, and EBIT of approximately NOK 10 million. The company has a solid order backlog for 2026 and a strong tender pipeline.

"Qben Power's strategy to grow within infrastructure construction for energy infrastructure, telecommunication and electrification is a perfect match for how we view the market. We see a clear benefit of becoming part of a larger group, which will allow us to take on more work around Norway and deliver even larger and more complex projects," says Kim Vøllestad, managing director of B45 Anlegg.

POWER STRATEGY
As announced in Qben Infra's Q4 presentation on Friday 27 February 2026, following the recent divestments of Qben Rail and Kvalitetsbygg, Qben Infra's future lies in infrastructure construction for power supply, energy storage and electrification.

"We already hold a strong position within these sectors. More importantly, we have the right expertise, focus and momentum to grow rapidly and profitably. Both Norway and Sweden are facing an investment wave in the energy sector unlike anything seen in modern times. We intend to play a key role in this development," says CEO of Qben Infra, Øivind Horpestad.

TRANSACTION DETAILS
B45 Anlegg is valued at NOK 66,5 million in the transaction, which will be settled by 60 percent in cash and 40 percent in shares in Qben Power.

Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2026.

(ENDS)

For further information, please contact:
Øivind Horpestad, CEO of Qben Infra AB, Tel: +47 910 00 626

About Qben Infra
Qben Infra invests in and develops companies within infrastructure services in the Nordics. The company operates in niche markets driven by strong growth trends, substantial government investments, and opportunities for consolidation and strong expansion - such as rail and power grids. The strategy includes driving organic growth, reinforced by selective M&A and synergy realization. For more information, visit qben.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.