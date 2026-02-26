Qben Infra AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in Qben Infra AB

At the Extraordinary General Meeting in Qben Infra AB ("Qben Infra" or the "company") held on 26 February 2026, the following resolution was passed. The resolution was in accordance with the proposal, described in detail in the general meeting documents which are available at the company's website, www.qben.se.

Approval of material related party transaction

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the loan agreement entered into by the company with Songa Investments AS ("Songa") regarding a loan financing of SEK 55 million carrying an annual interest rate of 10 percent. The loan amount and accrued interest fall due for payment on 27 July 2026.

The company has the right to choose repayment (i) in cash or (ii) by transfer of the vendor note issued by Kvalitetsprojekt 2.0 Holding AB to Qben Construction AB as part of the purchase price for the acquisition of Kvalitetsbygg R AB and Kvalitetsgruppen R Fastigheter AB with a nominal amount of SEK 140 million falling due on 30 December 2027. In the event of cash repayment, the company shall pay a fee of SEK 15 million to Songa.

Songa controls approximately 28.9 percent of the shares and votes in the company and is therefore considered a related party in relation to the company. The loan constitutes a material related party transaction in accordance with the Swedish Securities Council's statement AMN 2019:25 and was thus submitted to the general meeting for approval.

For further information:

Øivind Horpestad, board member and interim CEO, Qben Infra, tel: +47 910 00 626

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

About Qben Infra

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies in infrastructure services in the Nordic region. The company operates in niches where the market is driven by strong growth trends, large government investments and where opportunities for consolidation and strong growth exist - for example, railways and power grids. The strategy includes driving organic growth, reinforced by selective acquisitions (M&A) and realisation of synergies. For more information, see qben.se.