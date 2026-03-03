Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
WKN: 931084 | ISIN: FR0000074072 | Ticker-Symbol: BX9
Lang & Schwarz
03.03.26 | 17:48
0,398 Euro
-100,00 % -0,398
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3940,40317:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 16:54 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRESS RELEASE: Bigben Interactive announces resumption of trading in its financial instruments on 4 March 2026 at the opening of trading

Press Release
Lesquin, 3 March 2026, 16:45

Bigben Interactive announces resumption of trading

in its financial instruments

on 4 March 2026 at the opening of trading

Further to its press release dated 25 February 2026, Bigben Interactive (the "Company") announces that it has requested Euronext Paris to resume trading in its financial instruments (shares, ISIN code: FR0000074072, and bonds, ISIN code: FR0014001WC2) as from 4 March 2026 at the opening of trading.



IFRS REVENUE 2024-25: €288 M





HEADCOUNT
More than 1 300 employees





INTERNATIONAL
36 subsidiaries and a distribution network in over 100 countries
www.bigben-group.com

Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, as well as audio-video products. Recognized for its innovation capabilities and creativity, the group aims to become one of the European leaders in each of its markets.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: CAC Mid & Small - Eligible for SRD long
ISIN: FR 0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP



PRESS CONTACT: bigben@havas.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
