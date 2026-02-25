Press Release

Lesquin, 25 February 2026, 08:00

Bigben Interactive announces that it is today requesting the initiation of an amicable conciliation procedure in order to facilitate discussions with its financial creditors





Lesquin, 25 February 2026 - Bigben Interactive (the "Company") hereby announces that it has today filed a request for the opening of a conciliation procedure with the President of the Lille Métropole Commercial Court (the "Court").

The suspension of trading in the Company's financial instruments (shares, ISIN code: FR0000074072, and bonds, ISIN code: FR0014001WC2) remains in effect,

On 17 and 20 February 2026, the Company announced that, due to the unexpected and late refusal by its banking pool to respond to the drawdown notice sent to it in connection with the partial refinancing of its existing exchangeable bonds into ordinary shares of Nacon (the "Bonds"), the Company was unable to proceed with the partial repayment of the outstanding Bonds originally scheduled for 19 February 2026. The Company stated it was considering resorting to procedures intended to facilitate the restructuring of its debt under the supervision of the Court.

In this context, the Company announces that it will file today a request for the opening of an amicable conciliation procedure with the President of the Court. The purpose of this procedure is to enable the Company, under the guidance of a conciliator, to engage in discussions with its financial creditors (in particular, bondholders and banking creditors) regarding the restructuring of its financial debt and, if necessary, the securing of new financial resources, within a stable and legally secure framework.

This request for the opening of an amicable conciliation procedure concerns the financial debt of the legal entity Bigben Interactive (mainly bond debt) and does not involve operational creditors (such as suppliers). It will have no impact on operations, employees, or customers, and the Company will be able to continue its activities. Initiated at the Company's request, this procedure will allow for constructive dialogue with its financial partners to reach an agreement.

It will be for the President of the Court, in the coming days, to rule on this request to initiate a conciliation procedure.

The suspension of trading in the financial instruments issued by the Company (shares and bonds), announced on 20 February 2026, remains in place. It should be noted that the Company's principal asset is its majority stake in Nacon, in which it currently holds 56.72% of the share capital and 65.79% of the voting rights. Today, Nacon has notified the market that it has filed for insolvency ("déclaration de cessation des paiements") and requesting the opening of judicial reorganisation proceedings ("redressement judiciaire") before the Court. Trading in Nacon shares is suspended pending the Court's decision, expected at the beginning of March 2026, and in the interests of the market, trading in the Company's financial instruments will likewise remain suspended for the duration of the suspension of Nacon's share trading.

The Company will keep the market informed as the situation evolves and as the procedure progresses.