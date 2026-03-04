PRESS RELEASE: Bigben Interactive announces the opening of conciliation proceedings

Press Release

Lesquin, 4 March 2026, 18:00

Lesquin, 4 March 2026, Bigben Interactive (the "Company") announces the opening of conciliation proceedings ("procédure amiable de conciliation") before the President of the Lille Métropole Commercial Court (the "Court").





Further to its press release dated 25 February 2026, the Company had announced that it would file a request for the opening of a conciliation proceedings ("procédure amiable de conciliation") with the President of the Court.

By decisions dated 4 March 2026, the President of the Court has opened conciliation proceedings for the benefit of the Company for a period of four (4) months, which may be extended.

This amicable procedure, initiated at the Company's request, will enable the Company, under the supervision of a court-appointed conciliator, to pursue discussions with its financial creditors (in particular bondholders and banking creditors) with a view to restructuring its financial indebtedness. The procedure will have no impact on the Company's operations, employees, clients or other commercial partners.

Further press releases will be issued as the Company' situation and the proceedings evolve.





