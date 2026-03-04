Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
WKN: 931084 | ISIN: FR0000074072 | Ticker-Symbol: BX9
Lang & Schwarz
04.03.26 | 18:37
0,398 Euro
-100,00 % -0,398
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2026 18:10 Uhr
127 Leser
PRESS RELEASE: Bigben Interactive announces the opening of conciliation proceedings

Press Release
Lesquin, 4 March 2026, 18:00

Bigben Interactive announces the opening of
conciliation proceedings



Lesquin, 4 March 2026, Bigben Interactive (the "Company") announces the opening of conciliation proceedings ("procédure amiable de conciliation") before the President of the Lille Métropole Commercial Court (the "Court").

Further to its press release dated 25 February 2026, the Company had announced that it would file a request for the opening of a conciliation proceedings ("procédure amiable de conciliation") with the President of the Court.

By decisions dated 4 March 2026, the President of the Court has opened conciliation proceedings for the benefit of the Company for a period of four (4) months, which may be extended.

This amicable procedure, initiated at the Company's request, will enable the Company, under the supervision of a court-appointed conciliator, to pursue discussions with its financial creditors (in particular bondholders and banking creditors) with a view to restructuring its financial indebtedness. The procedure will have no impact on the Company's operations, employees, clients or other commercial partners.

Further press releases will be issued as the Company' situation and the proceedings evolve.



IFRS REVENUE 2024-25: €288 M





HEADCOUNT
More than 1 300 employees





INTERNATIONAL
36 subsidiaries and a distribution network in over 100 countries
www.bigben-group.com

Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, as well as audio-video products. Recognized for its innovation capabilities and creativity, the group aims to become one of the European leaders in each of its markets.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: CAC Mid & Small - Eligible for SRD long
ISIN: FR 0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP



PRESS CONTACT: bigben@havas.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
