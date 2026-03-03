

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $645.87 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $586.78 million, or $1.79 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $6.635 billion from $5.912 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $645.87 Mln. vs. $586.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.00 vs. $1.79 last year. -Revenue: $6.635 Bln vs. $5.912 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.60 To $ 1.67



Fiscal 2026 earnings per share are projected to be in the range of $7.02 to $7.36.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News