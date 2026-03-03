Secures provisional dual-use license for Columbus dispensary, with operations expected to begin in Q4 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Marks Vext's seventh dispensary in Ohio, and second in Columbus, as the Company advances toward the state's eight-store cap.

Scales vertically integrated footprint in Ohio, positioning Vext to drive operating leverage and cash flow growth as additional retail locations come online and stabilize.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) ("Vext" or the "Company") a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio, today announced that it has been granted a dual-use provisional license by the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control ("DCC") for a cannabis dispensary in Columbus, Ohio (the "Dispensary"). All currency references used in this news release are in U.S. currency unless otherwise noted.

The Dispensary will be located on the west side of Columbus, near the I-270 and Roberts Road interchange, providing strong visibility from the city's primary beltway and convenient access within Ohio's largest cannabis market. The site sits adjacent to Hilliard and serves a growing residential area with limited nearby cannabis retail locations. The Dispensary will represent Vext's second location in Columbus.

The provisional license confirms the Dispensary complies with all applicable zoning and statutory setback requirements for both medical and adult-use retail sales. The Company has secured all required construction permits and executed a construction agreement for the build-out of a new standalone facility, including a drive-thru. Construction is expected to begin in March, with operations expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. Total capital costs are expected to be approximately $3.3 million, including land acquisition and construction.

Eric Offenberger, CEO of Vext commented, "Securing our seventh Ohio dispensary license is another important step in our disciplined retail expansion. Columbus is the state's largest cannabis market, and this high-visibility location near I-270 gives us access to a growing residential area with limited nearby competition. With five consolidated dispensaries currently operating in Ohio and our sixth location in Fairfield expected to open in Q2 of 2026, which given its location has the potential to become one of our strongest performing stores, we're building from a position of strength. Each new store extends the leverage of our vertically integrated platform and reinforces our margin and cash flow trajectory. With construction underway and our remaining Ohio projects advancing, we have a clear line of sight to the state's eight-store cap and remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and sustainable shareholder value creation."

Across the Company's three remaining Ohio locations, Vext is working closely with local zoning authorities and regulators to progress permitting and construction and to maintain project timelines. Upon completion, the Company will operate the state maximum of eight dispensaries, supported by its Tier I cultivation and manufacturing facilities.

Vext's Current Footprint in Ohio:

Facility1 Status Tier 1 Cultivation Facility - 25,000 square feet (Jackson, Ohio) Fully operational. Ability to expand to 50,000 square feet. Certificate of Operation received for adult-use. Manufacturing Facility (Jackson, Ohio) Fully operational. Herbal Wellness Center (Jackson, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Herbal Wellness Center (Columbus, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Herbal Wellness Center (Athens, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Herbal Wellness Center (Jeffersonville, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Dispensary 5 (Portsmouth, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Dispensary 6 (Fairfield, Ohio) Provisional dual-use license received and construction is in process. Expected to be operational by Q2 2026. Dispensary 7 (Columbus, Ohio) Provisional dual-use license received and construction expected to commence in March 2026. Expected to be operational by Q4 2026. Dispensary 8

(Granted approval to develop 1 additional dual-use dispensary) As a Tier 1 Cultivator, Vext has received approval under the DCC's 10(B) license program to develop three dual-use dispensaries, including Dispensaries 6 and 7. The target location for the remaining dispensary has been identified and will be announced when provisional permits are issued by the DCC.

About Vext Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio. Vext's expertise spans from cultivation through to retail operations in its key markets. Based out of Arizona, Vext owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, fully built-out manufacturing facilities as well as dispensaries in both Arizona and Ohio. The Company manufactures Vapen, one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands in Arizona. Its selection of award-winning products are created with Vext's in-house, high-quality flower and distributed across Arizona and Ohio. Vext's leadership team brings a proven track record of building and operating profitable multi-state operations. The Company's primary focus is to continue growing in its core states of Arizona and Ohio, bringing together cutting-edge science, manufacturing, and marketing to provide a reliable and valuable customer experience while generating shareholder value.

Vext Science, Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VEXT and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol VEXTF. Learn more at www.vextscience.com and connect with Vext on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Vext's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", "positioned", and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future developments and the business and operations of Vext, including but not limited to the Company's expansion in Ohio and the anticipated results therefrom, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, the acquisition of additional licenses, and the development and opening of additional dispensaries in Ohio, all of which are subject to the risk factors contained in Vext's continuous disclosure filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Vext has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; being engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. Federal laws; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindered market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry; and regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Vext disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Vext does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

1 As a Tier 1 Cultivator, Vext has received approval under the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control's (DCC) 10(B) license program to develop three additional dual-use dispensaries, including Fairfield, putting Vext on track to reach the state license cap of eight dispensaries in 2026.

