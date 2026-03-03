Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQB: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on March 3, 2026 (the "Meeting"), shareholders approved the previously announced disposition (the "Disposition") of the Company's 100% interest in Mt. Hamilton LLC to Mako US Corp., an affiliate of Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako").

In connection with the Disposition, Sailfish will receive an amended stream (the "Amended Stream") with an aggregate term of 132 months from the date of the second closing of the Disposition (the "Second Closing"). Under the Amended Stream, Mako will provide Sailfish with: (i) during the initial 60 months, a monthly delivery of gold whereby Sailfish will purchase from Mako approximately 341.7 troy ounces of gold at a price equal to 20% of the London Bullion Market Association PM Fix price, subject to a floor of US$2,700 per ounce and a ceiling of US$3,700 per ounce; and (ii) during the final 72 months, a monthly delivery of gold whereby Sailfish will purchase from Mako approximately 100 troy ounces of gold at a price equal to 20% of the London Bullion Market Association PM Fix price. The Amended Stream will be secured against all present and after-acquired property of Mako, in addition to specific guarantees and pledges relating to an encumbrance by Sailfish over the Mt. Hamilton property.

The Disposition was approved by a majority of the votes cast by disinterested shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as required under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Completion of the Disposition remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition to the Disposition, shareholders approved all other items of business at the Meeting.

For further details regarding the Disposition, please refer to the management information circular dated January 6, 2026 and the supplement thereto dated February 14, 2026, both of which are available on the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com and on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; and a 2% NSR on the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico. The Company is in the process of selling an up to 3% NSR on the fully permitted multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold mine project in Pershing County, Nevada (see February 24, 2026 press release).

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the completion of the Disposition, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the timing and terms of the Amended Stream, and the anticipated benefits of the Disposition to the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the TSX Venture Exchange will accept the Disposition. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, adverse market conditions; general economic, market or business risks; unanticipated costs; Mako's failure to obtain necessary approvals for the Disposition; and other factors beyond the control of the Company, including those other risks more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286109

Source: Sailfish Royalty Corp.