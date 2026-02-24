Anzeige
WKN: A417BX | ISIN: CA68390D1069 | Ticker-Symbol: OM40
Tradegate
24.02.26 | 12:29
37,400 Euro
-1,58 % -0,600
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
OR ROYALTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OR ROYALTIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,20037,80013:35
37,20037,80013:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OR ROYALTIES
OR ROYALTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OR ROYALTIES INC37,400-1,58 %
SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP2,620+1,55 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.